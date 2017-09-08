CELEBRITY DEATHS

Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash

Eddie Montgomery, left, and Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry arrive at the 45th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

LUMBERTON, N.J. --
The official website for Montgomery Gentry says Troy Gentry, half of the country duo, has died in a New Jersey helicopter crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.

The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by the country duo on Friday night. The airport announced the cancellation of the gig Friday afternoon.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


The pilot of the helicopter also died.

Gentry was born April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names.

The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

The following statement was released on behalf of Montgomery Gentry:

"It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm today in Medford, New Jersey. The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50 years old. Details of the crash are unknown. Troy Gentry's family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsfamous deathfamous deathsu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
CELEBRITY DEATHS
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Leader of team that created McGruff the Crime Dog dies
Walter Becker, Steely Dan co-founder, guitarist, dies
Mural pays tribute to Chester Bennington in Sherman Oaks
More celebrity deaths
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disney World closing early Saturday ahead of Hurricane Irma
Happy birthday, TV! Celebrating 90 years of television
Television as we know it turns 90 years old
Bay Area Weekend Events: Oakland Pride, The SF Hunt, Rum fest
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Equifax breach: Criticism from lawmakers, what people can do
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
University of California sues over Trump immigrant decision
Hurricane Jose now an extremely dangerous Category 4
Disney World closing early Saturday ahead of Hurricane Irma
At least 35 killed in one of biggest earthquakes ever in Mexico
Caribbean residents left reeling over Irma's destruction
House sends $15B Harvey aid bill, debt hike to Trump to sign
Show More
Newscaster continues coverage during deadly earthquake
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Small plane reported missing near Bolinas
Florida governor to residents ahead of Irma: 'You've got to get out'
Warriors and Sharks tickets go on sale
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Railroad Fire chars Giant Sequoias near Yosemite
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
PHOTOS: Prince George arrives for his first day of school
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
More Photos