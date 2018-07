Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says

An arrest is close in the murder of Tupac Shakur, according to a Las Vegas television station.The rapper was killed in his car on a Las Vegas street 21 years ago.Las Vegas police will only say the case is still an active homicide investigation.This potential break comes after a confession in a new documentary on BET in which a former gang member claims he was in the car when Tupac was shot. KTNV says it has reached out to Las Vegas police.