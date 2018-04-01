ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74

Television writer/producer Steven Bochco poses for a portrait in his Santa Monica office in this Aug. 17, 2016 file photo. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
Legendary TV producer Steven Bochco, creator of such series as "Hill Street Blues" and "Doogie Howser M.D.," has died at age 74.

A family spokesman says Bochco died Sunday in his sleep after a battle with cancer.

Over a career that spanned more than 50 years in television, Bochco was known as an innovator who created and produced shows that won critical acclaim and made a lasting impact on the network television landscape.

Among the shows he helped create or produce were "Hill Street Blues," "L.A. Law," "Doogie Howser, M.D." and "NYPD Blue."

Video: Steven Bochco discusses his memoir in 2016 interview
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 entertainment reporter George Pennacchio interviewed producer Steven Bochco about his memoir surveying his 50 years in television on Sept. 8, 2016.



Bochco had been diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia years ago and detailed his treatments in his memoir, "Truth is a Total Defense."

In a 2016 interview with Eyewitness News, he explained what led him to launch his producing career with the highly acclaimed "Hill Street Blues" in the early 1980s.

"I just got tired of doing the same stuff over and over again, which is what I had been doing for 15 years," he said.

He also discussed battling the networks over creative control, winning out with decisions such as casting Neil Patrick Harris as Doogie Howser and showing some partial nudity on "NYPD Blue."

During a 15-year span at the height of his creative powers, Bochco's shows won 10 Emmy Awards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsobituarytelevision
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto singer finding hard-won success on 'American Idol'
Schwarzenegger in stable condition after heart surgery
ABC renews 'Roseanne' revival for second season
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows, movies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Easter celebration takes over North Bay fire zone
President Trump declares 'NO MORE' to DACA deal
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Tree falls, traps man in San Francisco park
Cardinal Newman girl's soccer team honored at Earthquakes game
Defunct Chinese space station Tiangong 1 hurtling toward Earth
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Highway 101 in San Rafael
Happy Birthday, Apple!
Show More
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Montana
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
Warriors' Patrick McCaw suffered lumbar injury during Kings game
Protester reportedly hit by sheriff's vehicle at Sacramento Stephon Clark protest
Snapchat takes dig at Facebook with Russian profile filter
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos