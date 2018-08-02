DISNEY WORLD

Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney World is known as one of the most magical places on Earth - well, that is until someone proposes to your woman! (Nairoby Sandoval via Storyful)

Kaylee Merchak & Branson Kimball
ORLANDO, Fla. --
Disney World is known as one of the most magical places on Earth - well, that is until someone proposes to your woman!

It now looks like there may be trouble in the House of Mouse.

That's because on Sunday, Minnie got a special surprise - a proposal from her fan Johnny at Walt Disney World.

RELATED: Minnie Mouse receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

When Johnny saw Minnie at Epcot, he just couldn't help himself, so he got down on one knee and asked for Minnie's hand in marriage.

Minnie smiled, accepted, and hugged her new man!

What a sweet moment right? Well, it would have been if Mickey didn't see the whole thing go down!

In a video posted to Twitter, the camera pans to Mickey just after Minnie accepts.

RELATED: First look at Toy Story Land, the ultimate celebration of toys at Walt Disney World

Minnie grabbed her heart as she ran off screen to check on Mickey. And he wasn't having it.


He stood still for several seconds before walking away while pointing toward Johnny, who instantly cried out, "Oh, Mickey, I'm sorry."

But, his apology wasn't good enough for the famous mouse.
Mickey quickly turned around and gave him the "I've got my eyes on you" gesture before storming off.

But what does this mean for the famous duo? Mickey and Minnie both declined to comment.

The tweet has since gone viral, being viewed more than 3.5 million times.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7 News and ABC11.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentMinnie Mousemickey mousedisneyviral videobuzzworthytrendingDisney WorlddisneylandFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISNEY WORLD
First look at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World
Young boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World
Dragon's head bursts into flames during Walt Disney World parade
Mom loses necklace with daughter's ashes during Disney race
More Disney World
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fun and games: family-friendly deals in Vallejo this week
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
'Crazy Rich Asians' is a ground-breaker for Asian-Americans
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News