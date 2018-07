Urban adventures: Travel to Minneapolis on the cheap

Flights

Photo: The Westin Minneapolis

Pork Belly Eggs Benedict. | Photo: Ashley C./Yelp

Lake Calhoun. | Photo: iStockPhoto

You don't necessarily have to go far, far away to have a memorable vacation: there are plenty of U.S. cities worth exploring. And according to Conde Nast Traveler , Minneapolis, Minnesota is one of the 18 best places to visit in 2018.Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Boston and Minneapolis in the next few months, at least according to travel site Skyscanner Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Minneapolis to get you excited about your next urban excursion.Currently, the cheapest flights between Boston and Minneapolis are if you leave on August 29 and return from Minnesota on September 4. Spirit Airlines has nonstop, roundtrip tickets for just over $102.There are also relatively inexpensive flights in November. If you leave Boston on November 7 and return from Minneapolis a week later on November 14, Sun Country Airlines can get you there and back , nonstop, for about $124.If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider Aloft Minneapolis (900 Washington Ave. S). The hotel has a 5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $89/night. The 155-unit hotel includes a restaurant, a cafe and an indoor pool.Another 5-start option is the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis (1300 Nicollet Mall). Rooms are currently set at $99/night. Located in the heart of Minneapolis, it's close to the Minneapolis Convention Center, Basilica of Saint Mary and Target Center.A pricier alternative is The Westin Minneapolis (88 South 6th St.), which has rooms for $129/night. The 214-room hotel has a swimming pool, a health club and a restaurant.Minneapolis has plenty of topnotch dining options. If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Barbette (1600 West Lake St.). Here's what Skyscanner has to say about the French eatery:Another popular dining destination is Jax Cafe (1928 University Ave. NE). The landmark restaurant serves steaks and seafood in an elegant, old-school setting that includes a garden patio and a family-friendly feel.If you're looking for a solid place to grab some ice cream, plan to visit Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream Cafe (1007 W Franklin Ave.). "Neighborhood favorite" flavors include raspberry chocolate chip, salty caramel and chocolate, and it makes its own waffle cones. The parlor also sells homemade ice cream sandwiches, ice cream pies and something called Joe's Brrr Bars.Although there's plenty to do while in the city of Minneapolis, one of the best things about visiting Minnesota is exploring its many lakes.First up is Lake Calhoun , where Minneapolis comes to play, whether it be volleyball and sunbathing in the summer or ice fishing in its frozen winters. Three miles of paved paths circle the lake, creating a beautiful setting for afternoon strolls, skating or biking. Kayakers and windsurfers take to the water in the warm months, and the lake offers three swimming beaches as well. The crowd is young and the vibrancy is high, making Lake Calhoun a fun attraction for both locals and visitors alike.Then, there's Lake Harriet . Whether you prefer walking, skating or cycling, Lake Harriet supplies you with miles of trails in varying degrees of difficulty to truly enjoy the forest. After your walk, you can visit the Bread and Pickle restaurant for locally grown cuisine in a zero waste environment. Of course, even if the only thing you choose to do is sunbathe with the occasional swim to the floating dock, you are sure to remember your visit to Lake Harriet.Lastly, spend a day out in the sun at the Lake of the Isles . Formerly a stagnant marsh, the area's property values went up tremendously after the city dredged the swamp in the 1880s. After that, some of the city's finest homes were built around it. Whether you want to lie out in the sun and get a tan, go fishing or canoeing, have a picnic or read a book under a giant shade tree, you can do it all those things and more at the Lake of the Isles.