ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in 'Austin Powers,' has died

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Verne Troyer, best known for playing the character of Mini-Me in the 'Austin Powers' movie series, has died, according to a statement.

He was 49.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," a post stated on his official Instagram account.


The cause and location of his death were not specified. However, the statement included this passage: "Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another."

"During this recent time of adversity, he was baptized while surrounded by his family," the statement added.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsu.s. & worldhollywoodmovie news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Avicii, DJ-producer who performed around the world, dies
Oakland Weekend: 4/20 At Harborside, Hella Gay Dance Party, More
SoCal Getaway: 3 Inexpensive Flights Next Weekend
Escape to NOLA: Your low fare flight forecast from Houston to New Orleans
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
VIP guests, program details for Mrs. Bush's funeral
North Bay fire survivor throwing 1st pitch at A's game
Rogue cat loose in JFK Airport
Police: Man in American flag shorts steals beer truck
Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs' bench for Game 4
1 killed, 5 injured after overnight shooting in SF's Bayview District
1 pedestrian killed, 1 hurt in Vallejo crash
Show More
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco
Many hospitalized for possible Fentanyl overdose at SF 4/20 event
San Ramon freshman arrested for alleged plans to harm fellow students
More News