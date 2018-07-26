ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

VIDEO: Man celebrates birthday by playing violin upside down

One man celebrated his birthday by combining two of his favorite hobbies -- music and exercise. The 27-year-old wanted to do something special for all July babies and came up with this idea.

What's your most memorable birthday?

The talented violinist performed "Happy Birthday" while hanging upside down on monkey bars in a Maryland park.

The talented violinist performed "Happy Birthday" while hanging upside down on monkey bars in a Maryland park.

