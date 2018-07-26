VIDEO: Man celebrates birthday by playing violin upside down

What's your most memorable birthday?
One man celebrated his special day by combining two of his favorite hobbies -- music and exercise. The 27-year-old man wanted to do something special for all July babies and came up with this idea.
RELATED: Disneyland celebrates 63rd birthday
The talented violinist performed "Happy Birthday" while hanging upside down on monkey bars in a Maryland park.
Click here for more feel-good videos and stories.
Related Topics:
entertainmentbirthdaymust-see videou.s. & world
entertainmentbirthdaymust-see videou.s. & world