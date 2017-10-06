  • LIVE VIDEO San Francisco Fleet Week kicks off with Parade of Ships
FLEET WEEK

WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Fleet Week kicks off with Parade of Ships

Festivities will be in full force today for SF Fleet Week with the Parade of Ships sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge and the Blue Angels soaring in the skies above. (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Festivities are in full force today for San Francisco Fleet Week, with the Parade of Ships sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge and the Blue Angels roaring and soaring in the skies above.

The annual Parade of Ships is underway and will last about an hour. Then the air show will begin with the headliners -- the Blue Angels roaring and soaring in the skies above. They'll take off from the Oakland Airport then defy gravity and perform heart stopping precision maneuvers.

SCHEDULE: San Francisco Fleet Week 2017

This year, three of the six pilots are from the Bay Area, including Fremont native, Navy Lieutenant Damon Cruz.

"To do it as part of this incredible team, to inspire the next generation, I'm taking some great pride in that," said Cruz.

Every year, Fleet Week comes to San Francisco. It's a celebration of naval tradition that honors the men and women serving in our armed forces.


Police anticipate big crowds this weekend and they're stepping up deployment. There are no known threats to the city or Fleet Week, but they're reminding everyone: if you see something say something.

