WATCH: Red Carpet Recap

Fashion and glam experts joined us for a LIVE interactive show all about the fashions seen on the red carpet on Oscars night and how you can dress like a star!Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson led the discussion with an experienced panel of experts:Joyann King - Editor, Harper's Bazaar http://www.HarpersBAZAAR.com Giovanni Vacarro - Creative Director, GLAMSQUAD http://www.glamsquad.com Kelli Bartlett - Director of Makeup Artistry, GLAMSQUADLizza Monet Morales - TV Host and Digital Influencer, @Xoxolizza on all social media