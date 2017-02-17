OSCARS

WATCH: Red Carpet Recap

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Fashion and glam experts joined us for a LIVE interactive show all about the fashions seen on the red carpet on Oscars night and how you can dress like a star!

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson led the discussion with an experienced panel of experts:

Joyann King - Editor, Harper's Bazaar http://www.HarpersBAZAAR.com
Giovanni Vacarro - Creative Director, GLAMSQUAD http://www.glamsquad.com
Kelli Bartlett - Director of Makeup Artistry, GLAMSQUAD
Lizza Monet Morales - TV Host and Digital Influencer, @Xoxolizza on all social media

WATCH THE SHOW HERE!
Red Carpet Recap: Part 1
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

Red Carpet Recap: Part 2
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

Red Carpet Recap: Part 3
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

Red Carpet Recap: Part 4
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

CHECK OUT THE RED CARPET PHOTOS
Related Topics:
entertainmentred carpet fashiongeico-oscars
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OSCARS
Red Carpet Recap: Part 3
Red Carpet Recap: Part 1
Red Carpet Recap: Part 2
Red Carpet Recap: Part 4
Preview the delectable Oscars Governors Ball menu
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Red Carpet Recap: Part 3
Red Carpet Recap: Part 1
Red Carpet Recap: Part 2
Red Carpet Recap: Part 4
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Gunman identified as Jesse Enjaian, East Oakland
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
White House denies report of National Guard immigration roundups
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Dev Patel in 'Lion'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
1 dead after car goes into water in Oakland
Storm triggers flooding concerns at Anderson Reservoir
Show More
Person affiliated with Fairfield school diagnosed with tuberculosis
Storm knocks out power to thousands in Santa Cruz
Instructor saves falling toddler with 1 hand
YAGP brings high stakes, high pressure ballet to San Mateo
Parents say over-the-counter medicine is sickening kids
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
More Photos