ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War'

From ''Black Panther" to "Mary Poppins Returns,'' take a look at the movies coming out from Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in 2018. Update: The new release date for ''Infinity War'' is April 27. (Avengers/Twitter)

The highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War, which recently moved its release date up to next month, just released a new trailer.


This will be the third Avengers film. It stars your favorite heroes from the previous two movies, as well as characters from Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy and other Marvel films.

The new trailer, dropped on Friday morning, focuses on the heroes' attempts to stop Thanos from harnessing the incredible power of the Infinity Stones. We also get a few laughs from some of the more comedic Marvel characters like Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).


The new Marvel film will come on the heels of the wildly popular Black Panther.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
