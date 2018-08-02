Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
Fremont Festival of the Arts
Grab the sunscreen, hat, and large ice cream cone and get excited for one of the biggest street fairs in the Bay Area! The 35th annual Fremont Festival of the Arts is happening August 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It's known as the largest free street festival west of the Mississippi. There will be 500 different artists plus, live music and carnival rides. Adult beverages will be sold: beer, wine and margaritas. It's fun for the whole family.
Acroyoga at Acro SF 2018
Calling all Yogis! Try out Acroyoga at Acro SF 2018. It aims to be the world's biggest event of its kind with 40 beginner to advanced yoga classes and teachers from all around the world.
Activities and classes run all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Special performances will also be held on some evenings. Tickets are pricy at nearly than $300, but it gets you access to the whole event.
National Oyster Day
Did you know this Sunday, August 5 is National Oyster Day? It's something the Bay Area can definitely get behind. And for the first time ever, you can try all sorts of oyster dishes at SoMa StrEat Food Park near 11th and Harrison streets. Try oyster pizza, stir-fried oyster noodles, oyster mac and cheese and many more creations. Dogs are welcome and they're also selling bottomless mimosas. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
