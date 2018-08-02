HOODLINE

Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

Fremont Festival of the Arts
Grab the sunscreen, hat, and large ice cream cone and get excited for one of the biggest street fairs in the Bay Area! The 35th annual Fremont Festival of the Arts is happening August 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It's known as the largest free street festival west of the Mississippi. There will be 500 different artists plus, live music and carnival rides. Adult beverages will be sold: beer, wine and margaritas. It's fun for the whole family.

Click here for more information.

Acroyoga at Acro SF 2018
Calling all Yogis! Try out Acroyoga at Acro SF 2018. It aims to be the world's biggest event of its kind with 40 beginner to advanced yoga classes and teachers from all around the world.
Activities and classes run all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Special performances will also be held on some evenings. Tickets are pricy at nearly than $300, but it gets you access to the whole event.

Click here for more information.

National Oyster Day
Did you know this Sunday, August 5 is National Oyster Day? It's something the Bay Area can definitely get behind. And for the first time ever, you can try all sorts of oyster dishes at SoMa StrEat Food Park near 11th and Harrison streets. Try oyster pizza, stir-fried oyster noodles, oyster mac and cheese and many more creations. Dogs are welcome and they're also selling bottomless mimosas. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfestivalfoodHoodlinebay area eventswhere you liveartbeeryogaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOODLINE
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
New Bayview growers market debuts Saturday
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Hoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
LA County DA reviewing sex assault case involving Nick Carter
Underwood, Paisley returning as CMA hosts for 11th year
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
Illinois police 'Lip Sync Challenge' video goes viral
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Some evacuation orders reduced to warning for Mendocino Complex fires
Apple becomes world's first trillion dollar company
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
All-clear given after active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
2-year-old boy dies after 5 dogs attack him
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election
LA County DA reviewing sex assault case involving Nick Carter
Show More
2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
VIDEO: Cellphone charger catches fire on Ryanair flight
Alameda schools dramatically loosen dress code for coming school year
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More News