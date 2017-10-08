Weinstein Company fires Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday.Weinstein had previously voluntarily taken a leave of absence following decades of sexual harassment allegations detailed Thursday in a New York Times expose. The board on Friday endorsed that decision. But it went further Sunday, removing Weinstein from the company he co-founded.In a statement, the board cited "new information" about Weinstein's conduct that has emerged in the past few days. An attorney for Weinstein didn't immediately comment.