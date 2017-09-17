What's hot for Halloween this year

HOUSTON, Texas --With only a few days until fall, it's time to start thinking about your Halloween costume.
The people who are hardcore with their Halloween costumes have already been thinking about what to wear, and this year, there are a lot of options, thanks to pop culture, movies and TV.
If you're afraid of clowns, you might stay indoors and close your porch lights on Halloween. Pennywise from the movie "It" might be one of the most popular costumes this year.
Beyonce stopped the world in February when she announced she was having twins with an Instagram post showing her baby bump, wearing lingerie and a veil over her head. It didn't take long for people post similar photos of themselves with their babies. This is an easy costume idea for anyone.
If you're looking for some sparkle, you may want to go with the Starbucks drink that made everyone scream pink! In April, Starbucks launched a mythical and magical drink called the Unicorn Frappuccino. If you're crafty, you can create the costume all by yourself.
If you are going for a simple look, get inspiration from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania. The president has been seen several times wearing his white USA hat, and Melania wore a black FLOTUS hat when she visited the Houston area in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
And speaking of Harvey, Jeff Lindner, the Harris County Flood District meteorologist, gained new found fame after he guided the Houston area through the storm. He wore a blue, buttoned-up collared shirt several times as he gave live updates for the news. Many people on social media were wondering, "Where can I find one of those shirts." So don't be surprised if you notice a shortage of those shirts while shopping.
Other popular adult and kid costume ideas for 2017:
- Wonder Woman
- Characters from the Netflix show "Glow"
- Jon Snow, White walkers or Daenerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones"
- Moana
- Star Wars characters
- Beauty and the Beast
- Avocado toast
- PJ Masks
- Minions
- Captain Underpants
- Prince George in his first day of school outfit
- Rhianna Met Gala
- Stranger Things characters
- Moochin Mnuchins
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff