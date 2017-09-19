Now that Kimmel correctly predicted the "long shot" Rashad Jennings would win Season 24, he is placing his bets on another unexpected pick: Derek Fisher.
The former Los Angeles Lakers' odds are 10:1, but Kimmel's prediction may give him a boost. He has correctly predicted the winner 10 out of 19 times he's made a pick.
"I am counting on D-Fish to deliver one more championship to the city of Los Angeles," Kimmel said. "And Derek, I know you will not let me down."
Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8 p.m. ET| 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
