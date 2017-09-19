ABC PREMIERES

Kimmel makes a 'long shot' prediction for 'Dancing With the Stars' winner

(Jimmy Kimmel/YouTube|Eric McCandless/ABC)

If you're trying to win that Hawaiian vacation by playing the Dancing with the Stars Fantasy League, you might want to take Jimmy Kimmel's prediction into account. Or maybe not?


Now that Kimmel correctly predicted the "long shot" Rashad Jennings would win Season 24, he is placing his bets on another unexpected pick: Derek Fisher.

The former Los Angeles Lakers' odds are 10:1, but Kimmel's prediction may give him a boost. He has correctly predicted the winner 10 out of 19 times he's made a pick.

"I am counting on D-Fish to deliver one more championship to the city of Los Angeles," Kimmel said. "And Derek, I know you will not let me down."

Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8 p.m. ET| 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsballroom dancingABC premierescelebrityjimmy kimmel
Load Comments
Related
'Dancing with the Stars' kicks off Season 25
How to play 'Dancing with the Stars' fantasy league
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Meet the 'Dancing with the Stars' pros
ABC PREMIERES
'Dancing with the Stars' kicks off Season 25
How to play 'Dancing with the Stars' fantasy league
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Meet the 'Dancing with the Stars' pros
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
It's International Talk Like a Pirate Day!
DWTS premieres: Who's who on Season 25?
'Dancing with the Stars' kicks off Season 25
'Handmaid's Tale," "SNL' among big winners at Emmy Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Tuesday
Trump, the 'America first' president, goes to the UN
Hurricane Maria lashes Dominica, now menaces other islands
Report: Bay Area freeway congestion hits new record
BART releases images of suspect in attempted robbery
Gilroy residents encourage city council to support DACA
Protest shuts down Pelosi's DREAM Act news conference in SF
Petaluma residents disappointed by decaying golf course
Show More
TechCrunch Disrupt gets visit from 'Silicon Valley' star
Here's why some claim the world will end on Saturday
San Francisco sheriff's deputy's gun stolen from rental car
Possible salmonella outbreak linked to papayas kills two people
SF supervisor moves to ban robots from sidewalks
More News
Photos
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
PHOTOS: Bay Area pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11
More Photos