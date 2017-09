If you're trying to win that Hawaiian vacation by playing the Dancing with the Stars Fantasy League , you might want to take Jimmy Kimmel's prediction into account. Or maybe not?Now that Kimmel correctly predicted the "long shot" Rashad Jennings would win Season 24, he is placing his bets on another unexpected pick: Derek Fisher.The former Los Angeles Lakers' odds are 10:1, but Kimmel's prediction may give him a boost. He has correctly predicted the winner 10 out of 19 times he's made a pick."I am counting on D-Fish to deliver one more championship to the city of Los Angeles," Kimmel said. "And Derek, I know you will not let me down."