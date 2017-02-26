OSCARS

Stars support ACLU with blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet

EMBED </>More News Videos

Stars show up to the red carpet showing support for the ACLU. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
As the stars hit the Oscar red carpet, many donned a blue ribbon in solidarity with the American Civil Liberties Union.

Oscar nominees Ruth Negga and Lin Manuel Miranda wore the blue ribbon as they faced the cameras on Hollywood's biggest night.

"They're fighting incredible fights right now for our American ideals, so I'm happy to support them," said Miranda, who is nominated for best original song for his work on "How Far I'll Go" in the hit movie "Moana."

Recently the ACLU has been at the forefront of the fight to protect immigrants and the LGBT community after President Donald Trump took office.

The ACLU's stated mission is "to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States."

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awards
Load Comments
OSCARS
WATCH LIVE: Stars arriving on the red carpet for the Oscars
LIVE: Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Illustrations by Mona S. Edwards
ABC7's Kristen Sze is live in Los Angeles for the Oscars
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
WATCH LIVE: Stars arriving on the red carpet for the Oscars
LIVE: Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Illustrations by Mona S. Edwards
ABC7's Kristen Sze is live in Los Angeles for the Oscars
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Judge Joe Wapner who presided over 'The People's Court' dies at 97
Bay Area Oscar nominees hoping to bring home gold
Recovery continues for many in devastating San Jose flooding
ABC7's Kristen Sze is live in Los Angeles for the Oscars
Show More
Magnitude-3.6 quake hits Gilroy
Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61
10 celebs react to Trump's decision to skip star-studded dinner
Woman rescued after night in car in creek near Russian River
28 hurt after car plows into parade crowd in New Orleans
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sunday afternoon
Woman rescued after night in car in creek near Russian River
Bay Area Oscar nominees hoping to bring home gold
Recovery continues for many in devastating San Jose flooding
More Video