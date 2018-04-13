ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash on 5 Freeway in Southern California

Will Ferrell. File photo. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. --
Actor Will Ferrell and three other people were transported to a hospital Thursday evening after the limousine SUV in which they were traveling was struck by another vehicle and overturned on the 5 Freeway in Mission Viejo, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on the northbound side of the interstate, just south of Alicia Parkway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The driver of a Toyota veered into the HOV lane and collided "into the rear end of the Lincoln Navigator," said Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.

"That collision caused the Navigator to hit the center divider and subsequently overturn," Reynoso said.

The four patients who were transported to hospitals included a woman in her 20s and three men in their 40s and 50s, fire officials said. The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was listed in stable condition after being critically hurt. The other three suffered minor injuries.

The group was traveling back from a Funny or Die event in San Diego at the time of the incident.

The driver of the Toyota was unharmed.

Ferrell was seen on a gurney, apparently speaking on a cellphone, before firefighter-paramedics placed him into an ambulance at the scene.

The CHP said Ferrell was taken to Mission Hospital. He has since been released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the CHP, who said alcohol and drugs do not seem to be a factor in the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentactororange county fire authorityI-5firefightersmoviescrashcar crashcar accidentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
You could be part of the 'American Idol' finale experience, LIVE!
Oakland Weekend: Next Friday, Second Saturday, Uptown Beer Walk, More
LA sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey being reviewed
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mountain View police release body cam footage of YouTube shooter
Man survives after van plunges off Highway 1 cliff
Officials to give update on missing California family that plunged into river
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
FULL VIDEO: Body cam footage of police encounter with YouTube shooter
'I still don't believe it' Family mourns restaurant owner killed in Alameda
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
Surfers in Santa Cruz excited about big waves
Show More
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
Taxi driver arrested at car wash after hit and run in Millbrae
EXCLUSIVE: Family of loved one who passed after Oakmont Senior Living fire speaks out
Warriors to face Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs on Saturday
More News