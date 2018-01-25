ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Winchester Mystery House to host movie screening parties

The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, Calif. is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Tickets are now on sale for the "Winchester" movie premiere parties inside the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose.

INTERACTIVE TOUR: Take a spooky trip through the Winchester Mystery House

A $49 ticket will buy guests entrance into Sarah Winchester's home where appetizers will be served throughout its famous halls and costumes from the feature film, starring Helen Mirren, will be on display.

RELATED: Top 10 mind bending facts about the Winchester Mystery House

They'll then be escorted from the estate to CineArts at Santa Row for an exclusive screening. Winchester will host four parties starting at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Feb. 2-3.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemoviesbay areabay area eventsSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
LIST: Top 10 mind-bending facts about the Winchester Mystery House
INTERACTIVE TOUR: Take a spooky trip through the Winchester Mystery House
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
'Crazy Rich Asians' is a ground-breaker for Asian-Americans
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
LA County DA reviewing sex assault case involving Nick Carter
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News