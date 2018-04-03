ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has added TV's "Women Woman," Lynda Carter, to its ranks. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Television's "Wonder Woman," actress Lynda Carter, saw her star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday.

The 66-year-old actress is best known for playing Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, in the late 1970s television series.

"'Wonder Woman' gave birth to my career, and now we have come full circle," Carter said.

Director Patty Jenkins, who helmed last year's "Wonder Woman" mega-hit on the big screen, helped with the ceremony.

Carter began her career as a singer and beauty pageant contestant before she landed her breakout role as Wonder Woman in the live-action television series.

The show ran for three seasons from 1975 to 1979 and made Carter a superhero and feminist icon. She appeared in several films, and as a singer recorded several albums.
