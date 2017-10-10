NORTH BAY FIRES

Evacuations expand as North Bay Fires rage

Residents in the North Bay are dealing with mandatory evacuations Monday night as deadly wildfires spread throughout Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties. (KGO-TV)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Residents in the North Bay are dealing with mandatory evacuations Monday night as deadly wildfires spread throughout Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties.

There are two mandatory evacuations in Fairfield in Solano, including Joyce Lane and Twin Sisters Road.

Police in Santa Rosa recommended all residents of Wild Oak and the surrounding area to evacuate after a wildfire moved out of Annadel State Park into the Wild Oak community.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

RELATED: 10 fire-related deaths confirmed as North Bay blazes continue

IMPORTANT: If you are in need of resources, shelter, or assistance please click here -- and we will continue to update this page for resources and complete updates on road closures, school closures, and evacuation orders.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
