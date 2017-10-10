Evacuations expand as North Bay Fires rage

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Residents in the North Bay are dealing with mandatory evacuations Monday night as deadly wildfires spread throughout Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties.
There are two mandatory evacuations in Fairfield in Solano, including Joyce Lane and Twin Sisters Road.
Police in Santa Rosa recommended all residents of Wild Oak and the surrounding area to evacuate after a wildfire moved out of Annadel State Park into the Wild Oak community.
