Evacuations lifted after report of suspicious package near Consulate General of Italy in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco police responded to a suspicious package in the Pacific Heights neighborhood Tuesday morning, but determined there was no merit to the report.

The situation was reported at 10:40 a.m. in the vicinity of Broadway and Webster Street near the Consulate General of Italy.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management asked people to avoid the area due to police activity.

The incident also prompted evacuations in the area, but they have been lifted.
