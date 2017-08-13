Ex-preschool teacher sentenced for sexually abusing 3-year-old's

This is an undated image of Jian Feng who was found guilty Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

CHICAGO --
A 13-year prison sentence has been handed a former Chicago preschool teacher found guilty of inappropriately touching two 3-year-old students during nap-time and in a bathroom.

Jian Feng was found guilty Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Judge William Lacy sentenced the 27-year-old Feng to an additional three years in prison for the sexual abuse, to be served consecutively to the 13-year sentence.

Prosecutors say surveillance video in 2014 captured Feng and the child walking in and out of a bathroom at the school. Feng admitted to inappropriately touching the girl. He said his brain made him do it.

In a second incident that occurred in January 2015, he touched a girl while she was lying down for a nap.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex abuse against childrensentencingChicagoChinatownCook County
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Woman suing Chinatown daycare after sex assault allegations
Childcare worker charged with child molestation
Top Stories
5 displaced after vehicle crashes into duplex
Protesters in SF, Oakland denounce white nationalism
US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq
What we know about the violent clashes and car-ramming in Charlottesville
Trump calls Guam governor, predicts 'tenfold' jump in tourism
Suspect identified in Charlottesville rally crash
Tribe Called Quest cancels Outside Lands show again
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch sits during national anthem
Show More
Rohnert Park Police warn neighbors of sex offender
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
2 police officers assisting Charlottesville response die in helicopter accident
Politicians call for Charlottesville violence to be deemed terrorism
San Jose flights delayed after "prohibited items" allowed into terminal
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
More Photos