Ex-spy's daughter who was poisoned is improving, hospital says

Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, is said to be "improving rapidly" and is no longer in a critical condition, according to the hospital in Salisbury, England, where she is being treated.The Skripals fell critically ill after they were attacked in Salisbury with a highly toxic nerve agent on March 4.The health service group that administers the hospital said in a statement, "We are pleased to be able to inform you that Yulia Skripal is improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition. Her condition is now stable. Her father remains in a critical but stable condition."The statement went on to describe Yulia as "responding well to treatment" but that she continues to receive care 24 hours a day.The British government said Russia is responsible for the attack. Russia has denied any involvement.