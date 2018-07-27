CARR FIRE

Facebook activates safety check for Redding residents evacuated for Carr Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook has activated its' safety check feature for the Carr Fire burning in Shasta County. You can check if any of your friends are in the affected area and if they have said they are safe. On its page Facebook also gives you the option to donate, request help, and offer to help. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Facebook has activated its safety check feature for the Carr Fire burning in Shasta County.

You can check if any of your friends are in the affected area and if they have said they are safe.

On its page, Facebook also gives you the option to donate, request help and offer to help.

More than 125 people have already offered to help; those offers range from shelter, to food to clothing.

This number is sure to continue to grow throughout the weekend.

Click here for a look at Facebook's safety check feature for the Carr Fire.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal firedisasterdisaster reliefwildfirefirefighter injuredfirefighter killedfirefightersdonationsfacebookCarr FireCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
CARR FIRE
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
North Bay volunteers send tons of supplies to California fire victims
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News