<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3834636" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Facebook has activated its' safety check feature for the Carr Fire burning in Shasta County. You can check if any of your friends are in the affected area and if they have said they are safe. On its page Facebook also gives you the option to donate, request help, and offer to help. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)