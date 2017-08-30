HURRICANE HARVEY

Families begin long healing, cleanup process after Hurricane Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

The receding water is allowing some residents to return home and assess the damage to their property as well as collect what's left of their valuables. (KGO-TV)

By
SPRING, Texas (KGO) --
The receding water of Hurricane Harvey is allowing some residents to return home and assess the damage, as well as collect what's left of their valuables.

RELATED: Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC

ABC7 News reporter Laura Anthony traveled to Texas to assist our sister station KTRK with the lofty task of covering this devastating storm.

Watch the video in the player above to see what one family discovered when they headed home foer the first time after the historic flood.

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos of Hurricane Harvey.

Related Topics:
hurricane harveynursing homeevacuationhurricanestormstorm damageu.s. & worldelderlyseniorssenior citizensTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
How Bay Area residents can help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey
HURRICANE HARVEY
Galveston cops seek Hurr. Harvey shooting suspects
Southwest customers can donate points to help Harvey relief efforts
Uber announces it will join Harvey relief efforts
Mexico offers 'generous' help as US responds to Harvey
SF Giants players, Bay Area charities step up to help with Harvey
More hurricane harvey
Top Stories
SF Giants players, Bay Area charities step up to help with Harvey
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
Santa Clara County, SF ask for permanent order to protect sanctuary cities
Southwest customers can donate points to help Harvey relief efforts
SF's Powell station reopens after suspicious package deemed safe
Sheriff's deputy killed in Sacramento shooting
Hurricane Harvey by the numbers
Bay Area weekend heat wave may break record temperatures
Show More
South Bay coalition to help families impacted by ICE
Nursing home in Texas evacuated amid flooding
Family found dead after van swept away in Texas flood
SWAT team responds to Oakland home invasion
Lake Merritt BART station to close for project during Labor Day weekend
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
Santa Clara County, SF ask for permanent order to protect sanctuary cities
Southwest customers can donate points to help Harvey relief efforts
SF Giants players, Bay Area charities step up to help with Harvey
More Video