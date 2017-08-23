Family of young girls killed in mobile home fire receive new home

A mobile home fire left two children and an adult dead on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 in San Jose, Calif. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A family who lost loved ones in a triple-fatal mobile home fire in San Jose will receive a new manufactured home to replace the one lost in the tragic blaze earlier this month.

Councilmember Tam Nguyen and Raul Peralez will host a news conference announcing the gift to the family today at 1:30 p.m. in the Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is also expected to attend.
RELATED: Investigators search for cause in deadly San Jose fire

The Aug. 15 fire at 900 Golden Wheel Park Drive killed three people, including 10-year-olds Linda Van and Thao-Uyen Tran, according to a news release from Nguyen's office.

A man also died in the fire but has not yet been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office.

Nguyen reached out to Todd and Cindy Su of San Jose-based Advantage Homes and worked with them to get the donation processed. The home will be delivered and installed once clean-up and demolition efforts have finished.
RELATED: Adult, 2 children die in San Jose mobile home fire

In addition to the donation of the home, Kieu Hoang -- CEO of Rare Antibody Antigen Supply Inc. -- has offered to pay for the cleanup and installation of the mobile home, as well as giving the family additional unnamed gifts. Hoang is also expected to attend the news conference.

Hoang also donated $5 million in February to assist residents who were affected by the San Jose Coyote Creek flood.

If you'd like to help the Van family through this difficult time, click here to donate to their YouCaring campaign.
