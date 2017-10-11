Police & Cal Fire search Journey's End mobile home park in #SantaRosa. So much destruction - devastating. #CaliforniaWildfires #abc7now pic.twitter.com/RfmK8CSjiO — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) October 11, 2017

Santa Rosa police confirmed a body was found Wednesday at the Journey's End mobile home park. This park was just one of the neighborhoods destroyed in the fire.Police say a family member discovered the body of 69-year-old Linda Tunis while sifting through the ruins of her burned down home.Her daughter posted on Facebook, "My mother's remains have been found at her home at Journey's End. May she rest in peace my sweet Momma."Police taped off the area. Cal Fire crews searched the rest of the park, almost entirely leveled by the wildfire.James Cook, the manager of Journey's End, says he tried to get everyone out in time but the fire moved so fast. "We were going door to door, knocking on doors getting people," he said.There are hundreds of people missing. Cellphone service is down in many parts of the damaged areas.One woman is desperately searching for her mother, 79-year-old Sharon Rae Robinson. She's 5 feet, 4 inches tall and lived off Donner Drive in the Reible Road area. That entire area was wiped out by the fire."She's 79 years old, and she does have some memory issues. Her car is still in her garage. I went to her house yesterday, everything is gone and her car is still here. I found her cat, she wouldn't have left voluntarily without her cat," Santa Rosa resident Cathie Merkel said.She has searched shelters and called hospitals. Merkel says her mom has some memory loss and she hopes someone might recognize her and get her back with her family. "I want my mom back, you know my whole family. We don't know if she's alive or dead. And it would be nice to know," Merkel said.Officials have confirmed that at least 21 people have been killed by fires statewide, 11 of those in Sonoma County. Hundreds remain missing.