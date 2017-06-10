FAMILY & PARENTING

Life-changing moment:12-year-old helps deliver baby brother

EMBED </>More Videos

A 12-year-old girl who helped deliver her baby brother says she wants to be a doctor. (DeDe and Zack Carraway)

JACKSON, Mississippi --
A 12-year-old girl had the lesson of a lifetime this week when she helped deliver her baby brother. Captivating photos posted on Facebook show the magical moment unfold, and the look on 12-year-old Jacee Dellapenna's face is priceless.

Dellapenna's mom, DeDe Carraway, said her daughter has wanted this experience for a long time. Just 18 months ago, Jacee had asked her mom and stepfather if she could be in the delivery room for the birth of their son, Zadyn. At the time, the couple worried that she was still a bit too young for the experience.

When Carraway learned she was pregnant again, Jacee had a simple request.

"She told me, 'I want to be in the delivery room, Mama.' My husband and I talked about and she's been been learning a lot about the human body and she is a little older, so we said yes." said Carraway.

The original plan was for Jacee to be present in the delivery room near the top of her mother's bedside.

"She started crying and said she couldn't see," said Carraway.

That's when Carraway's obstetrician, Dr. Walter Wolfe, had an idea that she called "crazy." Dr. Wolfe suggested Jacee jump in and assist with the delivery.

"I was in shock! I told her as long as her stepdad doesn't care, go ahead," said Carraway.

Carraway said her daughter suited up and was ready to go. In photos captured of the emotional delivery, Jacee's face says it all. She is clearly overcome with emotion as she holds her newborn baby brother.

"I was super nervous I would mess up," said Dellapenna. "I have played fake doctor before, but this was different. It was life-changing."

Dellapenna even had the opportunity to cut the baby's umbilical cord.

"It's pretty cool, I never would have imagined it would happen," said Dellapenna.


Carraway posted the photos on Facebook and her friend, Nikki Smith, asked to share them on her Facebook page and in their pregnancy group.

Smith's photos ended up going viral and have been shared more than 177,000 times.

"I am surprised," said Carraway. "I never expected the photos to go viral. The response has been amazing and (mostly) positive."

Dellapenna said she "would love" to do it again, but her mom doesn't plan on having another little one anytime soon.

However, Dellapenna has found a way to experience the miracle of childbirth again and again.

"I want to be an OB-GYN. I'm going to work hard and study and find my way there," said Dellapenna.
Related Topics:
familybirthbabynationalu.s. & worldsiblingsMississippi
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple has adorable photo shoot to celebrate 68 years of love
Teen gets heartwarming birthday gift from late dad
Canadian father 'magically' creates rainbow for his 4 kids
Woman gives birth to 13-pound baby
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
VIDEO: Warriors arrive in the Bay Area for Game 5 of the NBA Finals
2 toddlers die after being left in car for 15 hours
Anti-Sharia law rally planned in Santa Clara Saturday
Tyson recalls chicken due to undeclared allergens
USS Gabrielle Giffords military ship commissioned in her honor
Fatal motorcycle crash closes lanes of I-580 in Livermore
Cavs beat Warriors 137-116 in heated Game 4 of NBA Finals
Show More
2 hospitalized after Brentwood officer-involved shooting
Suspects seriously hurt after chase ends in fiery crash in La Mirada
MUGSHOTS: 12 alleged gang members arrested in turf war
Top Republican trio urges Trump to act on Russia
2 SF cops hurt in rollover collision on Great Highway
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Warriors arrive in the Bay Area for Game 5 of the NBA Finals
USS Gabrielle Giffords military ship commissioned in her honor
Flock of geese poop on 17 people at Disneyland
2 hospitalized after Brentwood officer-involved shooting
More Video