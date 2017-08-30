FAMILY & PARENTING

Best friends reunited by daughters who became friends at UC Berkeley

Two UC Berkeley students, who became good friends when they met as freshmen, just discovered their mothers were also best friends in college and were pregnant at the same time.

Two UC Berkeley students, who became good friends when they met as freshmen, just discovered they had much more in common than they originally thought.

It turns out, Nissma and Roaya's mother's, were best friends two decades ago.

The students decided to share an apartment this year. That's how they eventually found out that their mothers went to college together, and were pregnant at the same time, while living in Canada.

The families lost touch 16 years ago.

On Monday, Nissma and Roaya's mothers were reunited.

The two teens, who thought they had met for the first time at Cal, even found they had baby pictures with one another.
