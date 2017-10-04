FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple born in same hospital, on same day get married

(Photo/Shutterstock)

TAUNTON, Massachusetts --
A couple born on the same day at the same Massachusetts hospital have exchanged vows more than two decades later.

The Taunton Gazette reports that Jessica Gomes and Aaron Bairos got married Sept. 9. Each was born on April 28, 1990, at Morton Hospital in Taunton.

The two did not grow up together. Aaron grew up in Taunton. Jessica first lived in Raynham and later moved to the city.

They met through mutual friends in high school.

Jessica says she and Aaron figured out they were born on the same day "pretty early on" when they took a drivers education class together and saw the proof on their learner's permits.

She says it was love at first sight.

Click here for more stories and videos about romance.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyweddingu.s. & worldromance
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Former President Obama surprises Michelle with video on 25th anniversary
Mom's car accident image shows the importance of car seats
Little girl has meltdown at news of baby brother
Goodwill worker finds thousands of dollars in donated purse
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Trump to visit Las Vegas, meet with survivors
Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning
Who is mass shooting person-of-interest Marilou Danley?
Vegas shooter may have tried to get room overlooking another concert
Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows officers' response amid gunfire
Fatal crash blocks westbound Highway 4 lanes in Pittsburg
Republican leaders say no action on gun legislation
Sisters: Marilou Danley was sent away by Vegas shooter
Show More
'American Idol' auditions come to Oakland
Former President Obama surprises Michelle with video on 25th anniversary
Thousands of eligible DACA recipients have not renewed applications
Trauma of Las Vegas shooting setting in for victims
Novato vigil held for wife, mother killed in Las Vegas massacre
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos