FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple has adorable photo shoot to celebrate 68 years of love

EMBED </>More Videos

Almost 68 years together, and they're still deeply in love. (paigefranklinphotography.com)

Ollie and Donald King have had a lifetime of love and they're still going strong.

The couple will celebrate 68 years of marriage in September. Their granddaughter, Ashley Owen, arranged for them to have a photo shoot on their farm in Crab Orchard, Kentucky.

"I'm obsessed with them and I think they're super adorable, even though I'm biased," Owen, 24, told ABC News. "I really did it just for myself because I'm obsessed with them and I thought it would be great."

Donald worked as a pastor for 47 years and Ollie was a quilter for over 30 years. The couple still tends to their roughly 100-acre farm, where they have raised cattle, and grown corn, soybeans and tobacco for the past 30 years, according to photographer Paige Franklin.

Franklin said on Facebook, "I asked him to tell me the one thing he was most proud of her for...and he looked at me for a minute and looked at her, and he said 'there really isn't just one thing. She's just amazing all around.'"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfeel goodmarriage
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Teen gets heartwarming birthday gift from late dad
Canadian father 'magically' creates rainbow for his 4 kids
Woman gives birth to 13-pound baby
Report: SF, San Jose, Walnut Creek among best places to raise family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
It's do-or-die for Cavs in Game 4 against Warriors
Police say teen stabbed by transient man at Millbrae library
Pres. Trump willing to testify in response to Comey testimony
Warriors have chance to clinch NBA title, complete 16-0 playoffs
Attorney: Warehouse fire defendant is near mental breakdown
Dad saves 2-year-old son after Texas City tragedy
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Show More
Pres. Trump holds news conference following Comey testimony
Hazardous material spill near Chevron Richmond refinery
UK election ends in hung parliament: What's next?
Bride helps bridesmaid get engaged at her own wedding
Friends, family saddened by accidental death of Antioch teen
More News
Top Video
Police say teen stabbed by transient man at Millbrae library
Charlie, baby goat badly burned in Milpitas grass fire died
Pres. Trump willing to testify in response to Comey testimony
Pres. Trump holds news conference following Comey testimony
More Video