Dad builds ultimate backyard playhouse for his daughters

Adam Boyd spent his weekends and free time constructing the ultimate two-story playhouse for his daughters. (Flashes of Life Photography)

For one Michigan family, the play-home is where the heart is.

Builder-dad Adam Boyd spent his weekends and free time constructing the ultimate two-story playhouse for his daughters, Avery, 5, and Violet, 2.

The home features two porches, a playground, a rock climbing wall and a loft. Boyd is the president of Atb Building Inc., a home contracting company.

"A lot of people, friends and family included, thought I was nuts for doing what I did, but I'm very satisfied with the outcome," Boyd told ABC News. "I'm happy to watch them play in it, and play in it with them. It's worth every penny I've spent and it's gonna be there forever."

The backyard home has received such a positive response that Boyd has decided to start a new playhouse business called Spoiled Rotten Homes.

