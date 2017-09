For one Michigan family, the play-home is where the heart is.Builder-dad Adam Boyd spent his weekends and free time constructing the ultimate two-story playhouse for his daughters, Avery, 5, and Violet, 2.The home features two porches, a playground, a rock climbing wall and a loft. Boyd is the president of Atb Building Inc., a home contracting company."A lot of people, friends and family included, thought I was nuts for doing what I did, but I'm very satisfied with the outcome," Boyd told ABC News . "I'm happy to watch them play in it, and play in it with them. It's worth every penny I've spent and it's gonna be there forever."The backyard home has received such a positive response that Boyd has decided to start a new playhouse business called Spoiled Rotten Homes.