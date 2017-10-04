FAMILY & PARENTING

"Hey Honey!" Former President Obama has video surprise for Michelle on their 25th anniversary

By
Michelle Obama got a video surprise Tuesday from her husband on their 25th anniversary.

The former first lady appeared at a women's conference in Philadelphia. She was in the middle of a question and answer session with TV producer/screenwriter Shonda Rhimess when Rhimes suddenly told her, "I have a little bit of a surprise," and then called for a video.

"Hey Honey," came a familiar voice, and the audience erupted in applause as former president Barack Obama appeared on video screens in the auditorium.


"I had to crash this party because today we have been married 25 years. The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are," Obama said.

As Michelle beamed, the former president went on to praise his wife for being an "extraordinary partner, a great friend," and an example to their daughters and to the entire country.


"Your strength, your grace, your determination, your honesty -- the fact that you look so good doing all this -- the way in which you've always taken responsibility for your own actions, but also looking out for the people around you is remarkable," Obama said. "And it's no wonder that as people got to know you as I got to know you that they fell in love."

He went on to say that his being persistent enough to keep asking Michelle out for a date was "truly the best decision I ever made."

After the two-minute video ended, Michelle blushed, smiled, then told the audience, "I'd better get home."
Click here for more stories and videos on the Obamas.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familypresident barack obamau.s. & worldmichelle obamaromance
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple born in same hospital, on same day get married
Mom's car accident image shows the importance of car seats
Little girl has meltdown at news of baby brother
Goodwill worker finds thousands of dollars in donated purse
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Trump to visit Las Vegas, meet with survivors
Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning
Who is mass shooting person-of-interest Marilou Danley?
Vegas shooter may have tried to get room overlooking another concert
Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows officers' response amid gunfire
Fatal crash blocks westbound Highway 4 lanes in Pittsburg
Republican leaders say no action on gun legislation
Sisters: Marilou Danley was sent away by Vegas shooter
Show More
'American Idol' auditions come to Oakland
Couple born in same hospital, on same day get married
Thousands of eligible DACA recipients have not renewed applications
Trauma of Las Vegas shooting setting in for victims
Novato vigil held for wife, mother killed in Las Vegas massacre
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos