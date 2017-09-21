A couple from England is able to afford their dream wedding thanks to a "business model" put together by the groom, asking guests to cover the costs for their big day.
Ben Farina and Clare Moran have been together for almost six years, and have a three-year-old daughter together. According to the BBC, they never thought they could afford to get married until Ben came up with his plan.
The couple pitched their plan to guests as a three-night all inclusive holiday at the Knockerdown Cottages in Ashbourne, Derbyshire. The venue includes a pool, a spa and other local amenities for guests to enjoy.
Farina said to the BBC, "People always pay a large amount of money to go to a wedding anyway, so why not have it paying towards the actual wedding rather than just to a business owner?"
Guests were asked to pay 150 GBP (about $200) per person and 50 GBP (about $68) for each child in attendance. With 60 adults and 20 children confirmed to attend, the couple was able to cover their 10,000 GBP (about $13,500) venue costs.
The couple and their family was covered the rest of the costs including food, drinks, dresses and suits.
"I never thought we would be able to have a wedding like this," Moran told the BBC. "This is a brilliant way to do it and I can't wait. He has put a lot of thought into it."
