  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
FAMILY & PARENTING

Groom's 'business model' wedding plan asks guests to cover costs

(Shutterstock)

A couple from England is able to afford their dream wedding thanks to a "business model" put together by the groom, asking guests to cover the costs for their big day.

Ben Farina and Clare Moran have been together for almost six years, and have a three-year-old daughter together. According to the BBC, they never thought they could afford to get married until Ben came up with his plan.

The couple pitched their plan to guests as a three-night all inclusive holiday at the Knockerdown Cottages in Ashbourne, Derbyshire. The venue includes a pool, a spa and other local amenities for guests to enjoy.

Farina said to the BBC, "People always pay a large amount of money to go to a wedding anyway, so why not have it paying towards the actual wedding rather than just to a business owner?"

Guests were asked to pay 150 GBP (about $200) per person and 50 GBP (about $68) for each child in attendance. With 60 adults and 20 children confirmed to attend, the couple was able to cover their 10,000 GBP (about $13,500) venue costs.

The couple and their family was covered the rest of the costs including food, drinks, dresses and suits.

"I never thought we would be able to have a wedding like this," Moran told the BBC. "This is a brilliant way to do it and I can't wait. He has put a lot of thought into it."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyweddingmarriageu.s. & worldfeel goodbuzzworthy
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad builds the ultimate playhouse
Mom refuses to send child to daycare with overweight staff
PHOTOS: ABC7 helps at KaBoom! playground build in Oakland
Meet couple Harvey and Irma from Washington
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Tribute for Ghost Ship fire victims installed at Oakland Museum
Trapped girl a symbol for Mexico's quake rescue efforts
Trump targets North Korea in new executive order
Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria
Baby whose mother declined chemo has died
Video shows snow falling north of Lake Tahoe
Oakland's Andre Ward announces retirement from boxing
San Francisco 49ers game tickets on sale for under $20
Show More
UPS to hire more than 5,000 employees for holidays
Free Speech Week organizers release list of speakers at Cal
Berkeley schools warn of man trying to lure middle schooler into van
Activist group Indivisible takes aim at Obamacare repeal bill
'I've made mistakes:' Sean Spicer speaks out on brief WH tenure
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More Photos