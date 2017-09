A couple from England is able to afford their dream wedding thanks to a "business model" put together by the groom, asking guests to cover the costs for their big day.Ben Farina and Clare Moran have been together for almost six years, and have a three-year-old daughter together. According to the BBC , they never thought they could afford to get married until Ben came up with his plan.The couple pitched their plan to guests as a three-night all inclusive holiday at the Knockerdown Cottages in Ashbourne, Derbyshire. The venue includes a pool, a spa and other local amenities for guests to enjoy.Farina said to the BBC, "People always pay a large amount of money to go to a wedding anyway, so why not have it paying towards the actual wedding rather than just to a business owner?"Guests were asked to pay 150 GBP (about $200) per person and 50 GBP (about $68) for each child in attendance. With 60 adults and 20 children confirmed to attend, the couple was able to cover their 10,000 GBP (about $13,500) venue costs.The couple and their family was covered the rest of the costs including food, drinks, dresses and suits."I never thought we would be able to have a wedding like this," Moran told the BBC. "This is a brilliant way to do it and I can't wait. He has put a lot of thought into it."