HURRICANE HARVEY

Couple married by Houston police lieutenant after wedding canceled because of Harvey

When a couple could not have their wedding because their venue was flooded during Hurricane Harvey, a Houston police lieutenant stepped in to marry them. (@ArtAcevedo/Twitter)

HOUSTON, Texas --
When a couple could not have their wedding because their venue was flooded during Hurricane Harvey, a Houston police lieutenant stepped in and married the pair.

In a series of tweets posted Sunday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said that the home the couple had planned to hold their wedding in had been flooded during the storm. That's when Homicide Division Lieutenant John McGalin, an ordained minister stepped in and performed their marriage ceremony.
Acevedo posted a photo of the happy couple with McGalin and their marriage certificate.


Acevedo expressed a sentiment being felt by many around Houston as we begin to recover from the storm. "So many acts of kindness to share and so little time," he said.

Lt. McGalin was actually scheduled to do the couple's wedding before the storm hit. When they were unable to do the wedding as scheduled, he said he'd meet them at the Walmart to perform the ceremony.

He flagged down a woman to take the photos since the couple didn't have anyone with them.

