HURRICANE HARVEY

'I hope the doll is going to make her happy' Girl from Katrina-affected family donates to Harvey victim

EMBED </>More Videos

Lilly Bice, an 8-year-old girl who lives near New Orleans, sent one of her favorite dolls, along with other toys, with her dad on his trip to help Harvey victims. (Courtesy Bice Family)

Lilly Bice is too young to have experienced what her family went through during Hurricane Katrina, but she is wise enough to empathize with Hurricane Harvey victims.

Uninstructed, the 8-year-old told her parents she would like to donate some of her toys. One of her favorite dolls had a note attached to it.

"Dear Little Girl, I hope you like my new doll and her things. Take good care of her and have fun. She was a good friend to me and will be an incredible friend to you."

Lilly's family, who lives in Diamondhead, Miss., near New Orleans, lost everything in Hurricane Katrina, before Lilly was born. Her parents were discussing that and even mentioned the possibility of her dad, E.J., traveling to Houston. Lilly overheard and came in with the toys and the sweet note.



"I hope the doll is going to make her happy," Lilly told ABC News. "She is one of my favorites."

Her dad was so moved that he decided he would take that trip to Houston. And, of course, he'll be bringing his daughter's donation with him and picking out a special little girl to receive the doll.

"I'm kind of nervous. I don't know who to give it to," he said.

Whoever receives it will be able to name it. Lilly created "adoption" papers for the doll and left the name blank for them to choose. Lilly's mom, Melissa, said the sweet gesture is just like her daughter.

"She understands more than an 8-year-old normally does," she said. "She's always been a giving child. She's really into presents and making things for people to make them happy."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familydonationsfeel goodgood newshurricane harveyhouston floodtoyschildrenparenting
Load Comments
HURRICANE HARVEY
Pope Francis sends message of hope to Harvey victims
Local bakery sends birthday cake to HPD officer
92-year-old evacuee thankful for 'magnificent' rescuers
Houston Zoo reopens Friday with $5 tickets
More hurricane harvey
FAMILY & PARENTING
Local bakery sends birthday cake to HPD officer
Mother bursts into tears during post-Harvey reunion
Houston cop moved to tears by daughter's 'Happy Birthday' song
Best friends reunited by daughters who became friends at UC Berkeley
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Smoke seen coming from the Russian consulate chimney in SF ahead of closure
VIDEO: Whales, sharks, dolphin spotted near Pacifica
Hot wave prompts some Bay Area schools to dismiss students early
Woman arrested in San Francisco Muni hate crime incident
White House officials say DACA decision to be announced Tuesday
PG&E warns of potential outages during Bay Area heat wave
DANGEROUS HEAT: ABC7 News forecast for Friday afternoon
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
Show More
Silicon Valley Power looks to diversify energy sources during heat wave
Free data recovery offered to those affected by Harvey
92-year-old evacuee thankful for 'magnificent' rescuers
Epic Bay Area heat wave forces cancellation of events, school activities
'Day of Giving' raises $14 million+ for Hurricane Harvey victims
More News
Top Video
Hot wave prompts some Bay Area schools to dismiss students early
VIDEO: Whales, sharks, dolphin spotted near Pacifica
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
'Day of Giving' raises $14 million+ for Hurricane Harvey victims
More Video