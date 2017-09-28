FAMILY & PARENTING

Little girl's baby brother news meltdown has hilarious ending

When Daisy opened the gender reveal letter 'written' her future sibling and saw it was blue, she burst into tears. (Siobhan O'Brien/YouTube)

Little Daisy knows what she wants, and that is a baby sister.

So naturally when her mother handed her a letter "written" by her future sibling and Daisy saw that it was blue, she burst into tears.

"I want a sister!" the 3-year-old screamed through her tears as her mother read her the sweet letter from her baby brother.

There was one thing that calmed Daisy down at an amusing speed: candy.

She insisted that she still doesn't love her little brother, despite the candy. But then again, she hasn't met him yet.
