Low-income kids to receive free eye exams in San Jose

San Jose Mayor @sliccardo stops by to greet doctors, patients, and talk with us about the important work of opening up access to eye care. #EyesOfHope pic.twitter.com/ovbBZhnCeF — VSP Vision Care (@VSPVisionCare) March 15, 2018

Dr. Mia Nguyen delivers an eye exam to a patient at today’s US Conference of Mayors event in San Jose, CA. #EyesOfHope pic.twitter.com/q4IMcVq8Mz — VSP Vision Care (@VSPVisionCare) March 15, 2018

Children in the South Bay will be receiving free eye-exams this weekend. The offer includes check-ups and new glasses at no cost.The event is made possible through a partnership between The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) andThe goal is to bring access to eye care and eyewear to people who need it the most. Ac in taking place March 16 -17 in San Jose. A second event atis scheduled for April 22nd.