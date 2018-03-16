  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
EYE CARE

Low-income kids to receive free eye exams in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

Children in the South Bay will receive free eye-exams this weekend. The offer includes check-ups and new glasses at no cost.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Children in the South Bay will be receiving free eye-exams this weekend. The offer includes check-ups and new glasses at no cost.

The event is made possible through a partnership between The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) and VSP Global.

The goal is to bring access to eye care and eyewear to people who need it the most. A Mobile Eye Care Clinic in taking place March 16 -17 in San Jose. A second event at Sacred Heart Community Service is scheduled for April 22nd.

Click here for more information on how you can qualify.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyfree stuffeye carehealth caremedicalchildren's healthSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYE CARE
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
VIDEO: Uh-oh, you stared directly at the solar eclipse... now what?
7 On Your Side details about affordable lenses
Bay Area LIFE: UPS Store in Santa Clara giving back to Bay Area
More eye care
FAMILY & PARENTING
Inner Richmond Elementary School Gets Real-World Google Doodle
Community helps Joshua Tree family buy a home
VIDEO: First glimpse of Walnut Creek quintuplets
Treasure Island Charter School Honors Late Mayor Ed Lee
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video