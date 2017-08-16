FAMILY & PARENTING

Mindy Kaling announces pregnancy, talks parenting

Mindy Kaling

LOS ANGELES --
Mindy Kaling has confirmed pregnancy rumors and says she's excited to be a mom.

The 38-year-old actress has opened up about her pregnancy in an interview.

In a preview released Tuesday , she joked with Willie Geist that she's excited to have a child so she'll be able to "openly criticize other parenting."

Turning serious, Kaling said she hopes to use her late mother as an example of how to be a good mom. She says her mother was open-minded and always supportive of her career choice.

Kaling didn't say in the clip who the baby's father is.

Kaling is to star in the final season of her Hulu series "The Mindy Project" next month.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familycelebritypregnancyentertainmentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
ICE denies stay for Oakland nurse; couple to be deported Wednesday
Sen. Feinstein steps in to halt Oakland couple's deportation
Healthcare workers rally around Oakland nurse facing deportation
Sen. Feinstein visits Oakland family facing deportation
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Shooting temporarily closes I-880 in Hayward overnight
Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville: Heather's legacy is just 'beginning'
Grandfather, 2 children die in San Jose mobile home fire
Police seek help finding missing San Leandro woman with Alzheimer's
Video shows stranger putting up fallen American flag at home
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Father of Oakland murder victim makes appeal to find son's killer
Bay Area officials aren't pleased with Trump's Charlottesville remarks
Show More
ICE denies stay for Oakland nurse; couple to be deported Wednesday
EXCLUSIVE: BART cops bust fare evaders on camera in San Francisco
I-Team: New breed of white nationalist leadership based in California
Start-up helps teachers open their own pre-schools
UC back-to-school events include new chancellor's first speech
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mind-blowing haircuts by Santa Rosa barber
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
More Photos