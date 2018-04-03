TASER

Arizona mother allegedly used Taser to wake son for Easter church service

EMBED </>More Videos

An Arizona woman was arrested after she allegedly used a stun gun to awaken her teenage son before a church service on Easter Sunday. (KNXV)

An Arizona woman was arrested after she allegedly used a stun gun to awaken her teenage son before a church service on Easter Sunday.

"I said, 'Get up! It's Jesus' day!" Sharron Dobbins, 40, said in an interview with KNXV. "I made the noise with the Taser, but I did not tase my son."

According to the Phoenix Police Department, Dobbins "contact tazed her teenage son on the leg" in order to roust the 16-year-old.

The mother said she simply stood in a doorway and brandished the Taser -- flashing its lights and making it spark -- as a warning.

Investigators found two marks on the boy's leg, police said. According to KNXV, the woman was taken into custody and spent 12 hours in jail on Sunday.

When her son threatened to call the police, Dobbins said she replied: "'You can call the police, UPS, DPS, whoever you want to call.'

"'Police were on the phone and I told the dispatcher, I told her, 'You need to be with Jesus right now,'" said Dobbins, who was arrested on suspicion of child abuse with intent to cause harm. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

"Nobody writes a book on the correct way of parenting," the mother said. "I tell my sons to honor thy mother and thy father or their days will be shortened and that's my favorite."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyeastertaserchurchu.s. & worldarrestcrimeArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TASER
SF cops one step closer to obtaining tasers, police commission approves policy
San Francisco Police commission set to potentially approve taser policy
EXCLUSIVE: SF police union files for referendum on Tasers
Tasers approved for SFPD, activists cry foul
More taser
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ronald McDonald House at Stanford opens first family-centered Makerspace
Returning soldier surprises young daughters for Easter
Woman praises TSA for helping son with autism on first flight
Boy filled with delight after park installs new wheelchair swing
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
President Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Officials investigate hit-and run after car lands on Hayward home
Officer injured after squad car rammed in Hercules, 2 detained
San Francisco health workers travel to Puerto Rico
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
Texas student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
6-month-old baby killed in California crash
Muslim woman viciously attacked in hospital
Show More
Prince Philip admitted to hospital for hip surgery
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
'Condom snorting' trend could make your teen sick
Family heartbroken after young man killed buying used PS4
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
More News
Top Video
President Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Officials investigate hit-and run after car lands on Hayward home
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
More Video