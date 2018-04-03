An Arizona woman was arrested after she allegedly used a stun gun to awaken her teenage son before a church service on Easter Sunday.
"I said, 'Get up! It's Jesus' day!" Sharron Dobbins, 40, said in an interview with KNXV. "I made the noise with the Taser, but I did not tase my son."
According to the Phoenix Police Department, Dobbins "contact tazed her teenage son on the leg" in order to roust the 16-year-old.
The mother said she simply stood in a doorway and brandished the Taser -- flashing its lights and making it spark -- as a warning.
Investigators found two marks on the boy's leg, police said. According to KNXV, the woman was taken into custody and spent 12 hours in jail on Sunday.
When her son threatened to call the police, Dobbins said she replied: "'You can call the police, UPS, DPS, whoever you want to call.'
"'Police were on the phone and I told the dispatcher, I told her, 'You need to be with Jesus right now,'" said Dobbins, who was arrested on suspicion of child abuse with intent to cause harm. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.
"Nobody writes a book on the correct way of parenting," the mother said. "I tell my sons to honor thy mother and thy father or their days will be shortened and that's my favorite."
