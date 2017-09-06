<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2355320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

As the Houston area is battered by unprecedented rainfall and flooding, there have been a couple peeks of sunshine in the midst of the devastating hurricane turned tropical storm. Here's a look at a few of the beautiful babies that were born during the historic Harvey that are now providing hope to Houston residents.