EMBED >More News Videos As the Houston area is battered by unprecedented rainfall and flooding, there have been a couple peeks of sunshine in the midst of the devastating hurricane turned tropical storm. Here's a look at a few of the beautiful babies that were born during the historic Harvey that are now providing hope to Houston residents.

There are a lot of new mothers who gave birth during and after Hurricane Harvey, and one photographer captured a beautiful moment as a result of such a devastating time for Texas.Emily Chisholm Chimen welcomed a baby girl named Hope 10 days before they had to be rescued from their home in Orange during Harvey.She had photographer, Noelle Guidry Mills , do a newborn photo shoot of baby Hope, sharing how she survived the hurricane."We thought it would be fitting to do some of her newborn photos in that boat," Mills wrote on Facebook.Hope is pictured wearing a white onesie with the words, "I survived Hurricane Harvey" on the back.The photos show her laying peacefully on top of a life jacket in a boat.The adorable pictures have been shared more than 3,500 times on Facebook with comments like, "This made me cry. Just precious," Jennifer P. wrote."Cherished memories forever," Autumn Law J. wrote.Mills said she never imagined the photos would get so much attention."I am unbelievably humbled and grateful for the response to these photos," she said.