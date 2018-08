Nipaki creative play space opens in Laurel district

Looking for a new creative play area for your child? Nipaki , a fresh arrival in the Laurel district, is now open at 3900 MacArthur Boulevard.Nipaki ("I'm happy" in Nahuatl ) is age-appropriate for children eight years and under. Adult supervision is required at all times.According to its website , the venue can be reserved for children's parties, with face painters, photographers, catering and other services available upon request. Day admission costs $12 for kids, $10 for the first sibling, and falling to $8 for second or more siblings; adults are admitted free.So far, Nipaki has earned a five-star rating out of two Yelp reviews.Francisca H., who reviewed the new spot on June 2, said she was "really happy to have a space like this in the neighborhood! It's pretty cool, lots of things to play with," such as books and blocks. "I'll definitely be back."Open daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m, Nipaki is closed on Tuesdays.