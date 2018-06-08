FAMILY & PARENTING

Nipaki creative play space opens in Laurel district

Photo: Francisca H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new creative play area for your child? Nipaki, a fresh arrival in the Laurel district, is now open at 3900 MacArthur Boulevard.

Nipaki ("I'm happy" in Nahuatl) is age-appropriate for children eight years and under. Adult supervision is required at all times.

According to its website, the venue can be reserved for children's parties, with face painters, photographers, catering and other services available upon request. Day admission costs $12 for kids, $10 for the first sibling, and falling to $8 for second or more siblings; adults are admitted free.

So far, Nipaki has earned a five-star rating out of two Yelp reviews.

Francisca H., who reviewed the new spot on June 2, said she was "really happy to have a space like this in the neighborhood! It's pretty cool, lots of things to play with," such as books and blocks. "I'll definitely be back."

Open daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m, Nipaki is closed on Tuesdays.
