OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A cancer nurse from Oakland and her husband are scheduled to be deported tomorrow. Pleas from the nurse's co-workers, her hospital's CEO and members of Congress haven't stopped them from having to go.
Shortly after 9 a.m., ABC7 News learned U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein' office stepped in to have Tuesday's flight canceled in order to file another request stay. The current stay now expires at noon on Wednesday.
They were originally scheduled to leave from SFO to Mexico City at 12:55 Tuesday afternoon, but not before they made one final plea to President Donald Trump stay in the Bay Area.
"How would he feel if all of the sudden something would happen to let's say Ivanka or one of the other of his kids. And they have to leave their kids behind," said Maria Mendoza Sanchez, Highland Hospital nurse.
RELATED: Healthcare workers rally around Oakland nurse facing deportation
Highland Hospital nurse Maria Mendoza Sanchez and her husband Eusebio are being deported and must leave the country Wednesday. Their attorney has asked federal immigration authorities for a stay of deportation while Feinstein wants to introduce a private bill in Congress next month allowing the couple to remain in the U.S.
The couple has held jobs, paid taxes and stayed out of legal trouble for two decades. They have four children, three of them U.S. citizens.
"Hopefully, we can get a stay of deportation. One that we need for 1 year, so my daughter can graduate from UC Santa Cruz and we can be here for her," said Maria.
RELATED: Sen. Feinstein visits Oakland family facing deportation
ICE issued the following statement: "The courts consistently held that neither of these individuals has a legal basis to remain in the U.S. while ICE continues to prioritize its enforcement resources to focus on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security, ice will not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement."
The Sanchez family says they'll take their son to Mexico with them and leave their three daughters behind.
Click here for the latest stories about immigration.