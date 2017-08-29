FAMILY & PARENTING

Hope grows for reunion between mother in Vietnam, daughter with cancer in San Jose

Lung cancer patient Trinh Phan, her husband Young Nguyen, and their son David are seen in this undated image. (Courtesy: Nguyen Family)

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
A South Bay family has deployed social media and an online petition drive to move a bureaucratic mountain.

Trinh Phan, 33, is in San Jose's O'Connor Hospital with terminal lung cancer. Her family is trying to arrange a reunion of Ms. Phan with her mother in Vietnam, but the U.S. Embassy in Ho Chi Minh City has denied the mother a temporary travel visa.

The daughter of Ms. Phan's sister-in-law, Katherine Le, launched a petition drive on Change.org, which collected over 15,000 signatures. That got the attention of San Jose Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, who contacted the State Department and wrote to President Trump to reconsider the visa denial on compassionate grounds. The family was advised to re-apply, and a hearing will be held at the U.S. Embassy in Ho Chi Minh City Tuesday morning.

Ms. Phan is a non-smoker and with husband Young Nguyen has an eight-year-old son David. She became a U.S. Citizen in 2010 after immigrating from Vietnam in 2003. Since entering the hospital, sister-in-law Kandice Nguyen says Ms. Phan has lost 50 pounds.

A spokesman for Rep. Lofgren's office says temporary visas can be routinely denied, but in this case, Ms. Phan's mother, Nguyen Thi Hoa, is not a potential overstay risk because she cares for her husband in Vietnam. The Congresswoman has a letter posted on the Change.org website thanking individuals for signing the petition.

Click here to sign the petition on Change.org

David Louie will have more on this story on ABC7 News later today at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Click here to follow him on Twitter.
FAMILY & PARENTING
