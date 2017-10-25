  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
HALLOWEEN

PHOTOS: Hospitalized babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest

EMBED </>More Videos

Babies at Advocate Children's Hospital are competing in the hospital's annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Costume Contest.

OAK LAWN, Ill. --
Babies at Advocate Children's Hospital in suburban Chicago dressed up Tuesday as part of the hospital's annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Costume Contest.

The public can vote on their favorite costume until noon Oct. 31 on the hospital's Facebook page.
WLS-TV reports, babies at two of the hospital's campuses will participate in the contest, which awards winning parents with a Babies 'R' Us gift card.

Last year, more than 40 babies joined the contest with parents transforming the preemies into superheroes, mermaids, Star Wars characters and even Hostess Twinkies.

The NICU is where critically ill infants are cared for after experiencing a premature birth or other medical complications. Sometimes they are there for months of intensive care.


Related Topics:
familyhalloweenbabyfeel goodbig talkersdistractionbuzzworthyu.s. & worldhealthIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Anti-Trump Halloween display riles neighborhood
The Winchester Mystery House: An Architectural Marvel
San Jose sizzles in record October heat
Lice warning: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
This 'Hocus Pocus' purse is leaving us spellbound!
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Best cities to trick or treat in 2017
5-year-old's gravestone repossessed after payment dispute
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Officials: Senior living center removed fire debris without permit
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
Springer's 2-run homer gives Astros Game 2 win
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
BEFORE AND AFTER: North Bay neighborhoods devastated by wildfires
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Restaurants to donate proceeds tonight for fire relief
San Jose homicide suspects linked to brothels, violent crimes
Show More
SF residents meet after gun battle at Airbnb rental
FBI releases sketches of suspects in Sherri Papini kidnapping case
Not at home? Amazon wants to come in and drop off packages
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
More News
Top Video
Officials: Senior living center removed fire debris without permit
Travelers react to NAACP advisory on American Airlines
Metallica headlines benefit concert to help North Bay fire victims
Newest Bay Area restaurants honored in 2018 Michelin Guide
More Video