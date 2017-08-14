IMMIGRATION

Rally held for Oakland nurse who is being deported

This undated image shows the Sanchez family. Sen. Dianne Feinstein met with the family at their home in East Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Health care workers in Oakland held a rally in support of a nurse who's being deported.

Maria Mendoza Sanchez is a registered nurse at Highland Hospital where the rally was be held for her there at noon.

RELATED: Sen. Feinstein visits Oakland family facing deportation

Immigration officials are deporting Mendoza Sanchez and her husband back to Mexico this week.

The Obama administration had let the couple stay in the u-s on a year to year basis because they had jobs and stayed out of legal trouble.

RELATED: Kids from 11 countries sworn in as citizens at Children's Fairyland in Oakland

Their four children were born in the states.

Senator Dianne Feinstein promised to help the couple return to the U.S.

Click here for the latest stories about immigration.
