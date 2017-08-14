OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Health care workers in Oakland held a rally in support of a nurse who's being deported.
Maria Mendoza Sanchez is a registered nurse at Highland Hospital where the rally was be held for her there at noon.
Immigration officials are deporting Mendoza Sanchez and her husband back to Mexico this week.
The Obama administration had let the couple stay in the u-s on a year to year basis because they had jobs and stayed out of legal trouble.
Their four children were born in the states.
Senator Dianne Feinstein promised to help the couple return to the U.S.
