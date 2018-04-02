SOLDIER SURPRISE

Returning soldier surprises young daughters for Easter

2 young girls reunited with father for Easter. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 2, 2018.

Two sisters from Ohio received more than just a basket of candy this Easter.

While out on their traditional egg hunt, mom decided to surprise them with the best gift of all: their father.

VIDEO: Master sergeant returns home from deployment, surprises her kids at school

Sergeant 1st class Terry Gottke had been deployed in Afghanistan for the past year.

His daughters, ages five and seven, both want to be firefighters when they grow up.

So Gottke, who is also a member of a local firehouse, decided to arrive in his gear on a fire truck.

VIDEO: Soldier plans epic Christmas surprise for mom at school

Gottke takes off his mask and his daughters give him big hugs.

The girls also learned that dad will be home this time for good.

