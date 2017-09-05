Santa Clara County shows support for Dreamers, DACA

In the South Bay, there's a huge outpouring of support for Dreamers. Two events were held in San Jose to rally for DACA recipients. Government leaders have pledged legal action"I'm a Dreamer," said one girl from a podium at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library in San Jose. "I'm undocumented and unafraid."Those are powerful words echoed by many who came to a rally near San Jose State University. Around 400 people gathered in the crowd where DACA recipients whose parents brought them to the U.S. illegally as children."I've been here since then going to school. I just graduated last semester from San Jose State University and earned my bachelor's degree in Behavioral Science and my minor in Spanish," said Carlos, a DACA recipient.The future is uncertain for many Dreamers now that the president has ended DACA. Many say they have no regrets."I wouldn't say I feel betrayed, I understand that Donald Trump has a different agenda that doesn't include us, but we're here to remind him that we are a face," said DACA recipient Kevin Gaytan. "We are Americans, and we're here to stand here and for our communities."Tuesday morning there was a huge show of support from Santa Clara County leaders who say they've hired outside legal firms to help fight the president's decision."Our highest obligation as government is to protect those that are weakest among us," said Santa Clara City Supervisor Cindy Chavez. "In this county, we take that very seriously."The City of San Jose is also pledging to help.