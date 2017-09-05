IMMIGRATION

Santa Clara County shows support for Dreamers, DACA

Protesters rally for Dreamers, DACA in Santa Clara, Calif. on Tuesday, Sept 5, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Janine de La Vega
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
In the South Bay, there's a huge outpouring of support for Dreamers. Two events were held in San Jose to rally for DACA recipients. Government leaders have pledged legal action

VIDEO: Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants

"I'm a Dreamer," said one girl from a podium at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library in San Jose. "I'm undocumented and unafraid."

Those are powerful words echoed by many who came to a rally near San Jose State University. Around 400 people gathered in the crowd where DACA recipients whose parents brought them to the U.S. illegally as children.

"I've been here since then going to school. I just graduated last semester from San Jose State University and earned my bachelor's degree in Behavioral Science and my minor in Spanish," said Carlos, a DACA recipient.

RELATED: What you need to know about DACA

The future is uncertain for many Dreamers now that the president has ended DACA. Many say they have no regrets.

"I wouldn't say I feel betrayed, I understand that Donald Trump has a different agenda that doesn't include us, but we're here to remind him that we are a face," said DACA recipient Kevin Gaytan. "We are Americans, and we're here to stand here and for our communities."

Tuesday morning there was a huge show of support from Santa Clara County leaders who say they've hired outside legal firms to help fight the president's decision.

"Our highest obligation as government is to protect those that are weakest among us," said Santa Clara City Supervisor Cindy Chavez. "In this county, we take that very seriously."

The City of San Jose is also pledging to help.

Click here for the latest stories about immigration.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familypoliticsdeportationimmigrationPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldmexicoimmigration reformWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
VIDEO: DACA recipient says 'I'm not going anywhere'
VIDEO: Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants
San Francisco officials plan to fight for Dreamers, DACA
Protesters hold rally in Berkeley to oppose Trump's plan to end DACA
VIDEO: Deported Oakland family arrives in Mexico
Family separated as Oakland couple deported from United States
ICE denies stay for Oakland nurse; couple to be deported Wednesday
Healthcare workers rally around Oakland nurse facing deportation
Sen. Feinstein visits Oakland family facing deportation
IMMIGRATION
What to expect following Trump's plan to end DACA
VIDEO: DACA recipient says 'I'm not going anywhere'
VIDEO: Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants
Trump administration to phase out DACA program
More immigration
FAMILY & PARENTING
Leader of team that created McGruff the Crime Dog dies
Trump administration to phase out DACA program
San Francisco officials plan to fight for Dreamers, DACA
Protesters hold rally in Berkeley to oppose Trump's plan to end DACA
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Veterans fight to save Marin County's only VFW hall
Obama releases statement on DACA
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
Police officer who arrested Utah nurse fired from medic job
VIDEO: Armed robbery at Bay Area Target caught on camera
Cough-medicine murder suspect appears in court
Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean
VIDEO: DACA recipient says 'I'm not going anywhere'
Show More
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Santa Clara officials to defend Dreamers after DACA rescinded
Trump administration to phase out DACA program
VIDEO: Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants
Chapman enters not guilty plea in connection with protest
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
More Photos