SF protesters, officials stand up for DACA after Trump's decision to end it

Happening Now: Rally in front of SF Federal Building to show disapproval of President Trump's decision to end #DACA. pic.twitter.com/7yNa6cIXaW — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) September 6, 2017

The DACA program has protected young people brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents. Now, protesters are taking to the streets of San Francisco to show their opposition to President Trump's decision to end the measure.Kitzia Esteva ended up in the U.S. as a child of illegal immigrants. Today as a DACA recipient, she's had the chance tgo finish college and work with a permit."Being able to have a job that pays well, where I can have access to health care benefits," Esteva told ABC7 News.But as of Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security will stop processing new applications.on the other hand, those already with permits will be allowed to renew them for two years if their status expires in the next six months.Unfortunately, Esteva will miss that cutoff date and will not be able to renew it unless Congress acts.Republicans have always criticized President Obama for creating the program through an executive order. But some are now warming up to the idea of keeping the Dreamers here."I believe they can come up with something that allows these 800,000 young people permanent residency," said Howard Epstein of the San Francisco Republican Party.Congress has until March 5, 2018 to reach a solution. If not, the process of deporting Dreamers will begin."To punish them for seeking a better life seems unconscionably cruel," said San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.Lee showed his support for the program by bringing in three DACA recipients. One of them urged the community to pressure Congress to act in their favor."I'm not ready to give up. I'm here to fight. I'm not going anywhere. This is my home, you are all my home," he said.