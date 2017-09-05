Thousands protest the end of DACA in San Francisco

Thousands turned out in San Francisco to protest President Trump's controversial decision to end DACA -- an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants.Their voices are strong and their position is united as they march. Protesters want DACA back."I'm 19 and I've been here since I was two years old," said Elidia Mendoza, a DACA recipient.Similar stories exist in the crowd -- so many came to the U.S. as children and have never left."This is my home, this is all I've ever known and now someone is trying to kick me out of my home. I grew up here," said Jeimy Navidad, another DACA recipient."What am I going to do? What am I going to do," cried Navidad's mother Ana.That is the same question most DACA recipients are asking themselves.UC Santa Cruz senior Itzamar will have to leave the country in Aug. when her work permit expires, "It makes me angry," she said. "Makes me want to fight -- but it doesn't scare me."Even local Republicans hope to find a solution that will keep the Dreamers in the U.S."I believe they can come up with something that allows these 800,000 young people permanent residency," said Howard Epstein of the San Francisco Republican Party."They" refers to Congress.The President wants lawmakers to devise a solution by March.But those at the Asian Law Caucus fear help will come at a price.They're going to say, 'We want a wall,' or 'We want to cut legal immigration down and we want to criminalize more people,' said Asian Law Caucus Director Aarti Kohli.DACA recipients ABC7 News spoke with plan to stay in the U.S. illegally once their permits expire.