Fried chicken pants top list of 2017 freaky fashions

Fried chicken pants
Fried Chicken Drumstick-Like Pants Will Definitely Make You A Fashionistahttps://t.co/Ke5I3DNPUJ pic.twitter.com/5crJEL3rbn— 9GAG (@9GAG) October 5, 2017
The internet continues to debate whether these pants make your legs look like fried chicken drumsticks or carrots, but no one can argue that trendy trousers aren't straight-up strange. You can be a chicken fried fashionista for $89.
RompHim
Rompers for men took the internet by storm when ACED Design began their Kickstarter campaign for RompHims. The campaign raised over $350,000, so expect to see them around whether you like it or not.
Men's lace shorts
LA-based Hologram City made their mark on the 2017 summer by creating Lace Me Up Shorts. The pastel shorts that are virtually see through have sold out, according to the company's website.
Man's hairy chest swimsuit
It might best to divert your eyes from this weird one-piece bathing suit featuring a photorealistic image of a man's hairy chest. Marketed by the company Beloved Shirts, the bathing suit comes in three different skin tones.
"Shocked Trump" swimsuit
Another weird summer option from Beloved Shirts comes in the form of President Donald Trump's face being featured on a one-piece bathing suit.
Kim Jong Un romper
Kim Jong Un Romper https://t.co/ba99brmczJ pic.twitter.com/uygVLBZHoh— Cory Doctorow (@doctorow) June 13, 2017
The U.S. president is not the only leader to be featured in this summer's weird fashion. Getonfleek.com has a romper featuring the face of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.